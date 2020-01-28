TODAY |

Two arrested over suspected gang shootings in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men have been arrested following two suspected gang shootings in Bay of Plenty yesterday.

One Tauranga home was left riddled with bullet holes. Source: 1 NEWS

A property in Hairini was damaged after a shooting which police say happened just after midnight yesterday, and another shooting was reported at a property in Te Puke.

Police say the men, aged 19 and 23, have been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

The men are expected to appear at Tauranga District Court this morning.

“Police are speaking to a number of witnesses in relation to these events and a scene examination at the Hairini and Te Puke properties have been completed,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

“This behaviour and level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities."

Mr Turner says there will be a heightened police presence in the area as they continue to make inquiries.


