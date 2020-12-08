TODAY |

Two arrested over new online threats to Christchurch mosques attacked in 2019

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have arrested two people for making online threats to the Christchurch mosques at the centre of the 2019 terrorist attack.

Al Noor mosque. Source: Getty

According to police, the threats to the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque were made earlier this week.

The two people in custody are currently assisting police with inquiries. No charges have been made at this stage.

"We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated — it's not the Kiwi way.

"Our inquiries into this matter are ongoing and as a result we are not in a position to provide detail on the nature of the threat."

Fifty-one people were killed in the mosque attacks on March 15, 2019.

