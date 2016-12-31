Two arrested after Tauranga man receives chest wounds

Source:
Two men have been arrested today following an incident in Parkvale, Tauranga, this morning which left a man with a serious chest wound.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A second man, aged 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon.
Police were called to a property just after 5am.
Both men will appear in Tauranga District Court on January 9.
The man who was injured in the incident remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police say no further information is available in relation to the incident as the matter is now before the courts.
