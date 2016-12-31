Two arrested after Tauranga man receives chest wounds

Two men have been arrested today following an incident in Parkvale, Tauranga, this morning which left a man with a serious chest wound.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second man, aged 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Police were called to a property just after 5am.

Both men will appear in Tauranga District Court on January 9.

The man who was injured in the incident remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.