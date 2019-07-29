Two arrested after police chase, crash in Masterton

Two people have been arrested after police said they crashed into a patrol car and another vehicle during a chase in Masterton yesterday.
The two, a 40-year-old woman and her 34-year-old male passenger, were wanted by police after a spate of burglaries in Palmerston North.
Police say an officer noticed a vehicle of interest at about 1pm yesterday and gave chase when it didn't stop.
Around 10 minutes later, the car crashed into another police car and a ute.
Police say the woman is likely to face additional driving charges.
The arrests come after a spate of thefts in Palmerston North over the last few weeks, with a number of commercial properties targeted.
Another woman was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with 24 burglary offences.
Early this morning, one person was killed after a police chase in Taupō, shortly after another unrelated fatal crash in the area.