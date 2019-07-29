TODAY |

Two arrested after police chase, crash in Masterton

Two people have been arrested after police said they crashed into a patrol car and another vehicle during a chase in Masterton yesterday.

The two, a 40-year-old woman and her 34-year-old male passenger, were wanted by police after a spate of burglaries in Palmerston North.

Police say an officer noticed a vehicle of interest at about 1pm yesterday and gave chase when it didn't stop.

Around 10 minutes later, the car crashed into another police car and a ute.

Police say the woman is likely to face additional driving charges.

The arrests come after a spate of thefts in Palmerston North over the last few weeks, with a number of commercial properties targeted.

Another woman was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with 24 burglary offences.

