Two arrested after fracas breaks out in front of children at Napier McDonald's

Two people have been arrested following a fight at a Napier McDonald's that saw a person go through a plate glass window.

The scene where a fight broke out at a McDonald's store in Napier.

The incident took place in the Thackery St restaurant last Monday.

A number of people were taken to hospital, including one who was seriously injured.

A 19-year-old man appeared in the Napier District Court yesterday on assault and possession of an offensive weapon charges, while a second person will appear next week after being charged with assault.

"Police are disappointed that this occurred at a restaurant where several children were present at the time,' said Constable Vicky Holden of the Hawke's Bay CIB.

“This was a distressing incident for all those concerned."

