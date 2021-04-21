Two arrested after car crash leads to police finding cash and meth worth up to $450k

Police say two people have been arrested after cash and methamphetamine were located in a crashed vehicle near Mount Bruce yesterday.

Cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000, was recovered by police. Source: Supplied

According to police, a speeding vehicle, travelling north toward Eketahuna, failed to stop for them on State Highway 2 yesterday afternoon.

"Police did not pursue and the vehicle was found crashed in a shallow culvert a few minutes later," police said in a statement this evening.

"Cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000, was located nearby."

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The man was also charged with a range of driving offences.

Both appeared in Masterton District Court today and were remanded in custody to reappear on Friday 23 April.