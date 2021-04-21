TODAY |

Two arrested after car crash leads to police finding cash and meth worth up to $450k

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say two people have been arrested after cash and methamphetamine were located in a crashed vehicle near Mount Bruce yesterday.

Cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000, was recovered by police. Source: Supplied

According to police, a speeding vehicle, travelling north toward Eketahuna, failed to stop for them on State Highway 2 yesterday afternoon.

"Police did not pursue and the vehicle was found crashed in a shallow culvert a few minutes later," police said in a statement this evening.

"Cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000, was located nearby."

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The man was also charged with a range of driving offences.

Both appeared in Masterton District Court today and were remanded in custody to reappear on Friday 23 April.

Investigations are ongoing.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Protests as police officer shoots and kills 16-year-old girl in Ohio
2
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
3
Auckland Airport worker cleaned green zone Australia planes before testing positive for Covid-19
4
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
5
Moana Pasifika reveals '80 per cent' eligibility rules for new Super Rugby team - 'You can't play for the All Blacks'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Health experts on health sector overhaul: 'Devil in the detail but everybody is feeling positive'

WorkSafe opens investigation after death of geotechnical worker in Fiordland

Independence of Māori Health Authority paramount - prominent health campaigner

05:05

Rural school community waits anxiously for submission results to lower speed limit