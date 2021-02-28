Two apprehended in police pursuit after gang-related shooting outside Napier bars

Two men have been taken into custody today following a drive-by shooting outside numerous bars in Napier yesterday, according to police.

The Thirsty Whale on Napier's waterfront. Source: Google Maps

The incident left two people injured at the Thirsty Whale bar on West Quay. Police said a vehicle with five men inside drove past the bars on West Quay at 12.30am, firing shots into a group standing outside.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation between rival gangs.

The two men were apprehended this morning after a “short pursuit” near Whakatu, north-east of Hastings, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said.

The pair were driving, but then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, Park said.

She said one man entered Karamu Stream, but was then taken by police.

He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and discharged after an assessment.

Park said they believe the pair are “closely connected” to the shooting incident.

No charges have been filed at this stage. The two men are assisting police with inquiries.

“Police continue to follow positive lines of inquiry ,including working their way through a significant quantity of CCTV footage.

“There are a number of outstanding inquiries to complete in relation to this incident, and staff continue to investigate other potentially connected events," Park said.

One of the men standing outside the Thirsty Whale received injuries to his hand and a member of the bar's staff has sustained an injury to their groin.

Both were treated at the scene for moderate and serious injury. One remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Witnesses to the incident on West Quay outside a number of premises — including The Thirsty Whale, Gin Trap and Paddy’s Irish Bar — are asked to call police.

People who may have seen any confrontation between rival gang members before the shooting are also asked to contact police.

People can call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation West Quay.

Police will continue to carry firearms around the Hawke’s Bay region. This will be reviewed daily.

A number of incidents involving firearms have been reported across Hawke's Bay and Waiora over recent weeks.