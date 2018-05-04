Two adults, three children taken to Dunedin Hospital after boat capsize near Taieri Mouth

Five people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a boat capsize. Three of them are in a serious condition.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident happened at about 1pm when a small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was heading out and attempting to cross the bar near Taieri Mouth.

An adult and two children are in a serious condition and were air-lifted to hospital by helicopter.

Another adult and child were transported by ambulance and are in a moderate condition.

Police say the group were assisted back to shore by local jet skiers and surfers where first aid was administered by two surfers who are also medical doctors.