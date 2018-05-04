Two adults, three children taken to Dunedin Hospital after boat capsize near Taieri Mouth

Five people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a boat capsize. Three of them are in a serious condition.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the incident happened at about 1pm when a small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was heading out and attempting to cross the bar near Taieri Mouth.
An adult and two children are in a serious condition and were air-lifted to hospital by helicopter.
Another adult and child were transported by ambulance and are in a moderate condition.
Police say the group were assisted back to shore by local jet skiers and surfers where first aid was administered by two surfers who are also medical doctors.
The boat has not yet been recovered.