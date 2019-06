Two adults and one child have been rescued from the roof of a car that became stranded in a North Canterbury river.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that three people were stuck on a car roof for two hours after it sunk in the Waimakariri River, near Downs Road, West Eyreton.

Emergency services were called at 6.30pm tonight and they remain on site.

All three people have been rescued and no injuries have been reported.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted in the rescue.