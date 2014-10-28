Twitter struggles to explain why Vision NZ political candidate's tweet was promoted

Twitter is struggling to explain why it has promoted a tweet posted by a Vision New Zealand political candidate.

Source: Associated Press

While users can still post political content, the social media giant announced late last year it was banning all political advertising on its platform.

The company’s policy defines this as “content that references a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome.”

However, 1 NEWS has seen a tweet by George Ngatai, who is running for the Takanini electorate, promoted on the platform as recently as this morning.

The tweet by George Ngatai promoted on the platform as recently as this morning Source: Twitter

It shows Mr Ngatai participating in a march down Queen Street, and includes imagery of his campaign vehicle which features the slogan “George Ngatai for Takanini”.

When contacted by 1 NEWS, a spokeswoman for Vision New Zealand said he never paid to advertise the tweet.

Despite this, it appeared on the feed of a user who wasn’t following him, and was clearly labelled as “promoted”.

When approached, Twitter failed to provide an explanation by the deadline provided.

It says it’s currently reviewing the situation, and hopes to provide an update.