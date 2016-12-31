Twilight star Ashley Greene engaged during holiday in NZ

Twilight star Ashley Greene has announced she's engaged while on holidaying in New Zealand.

The actress, known for her role as Alice Cullen in the Twilight series, posted a video of her boyfriend Paul Khoury visiting Bridal Veil Falls in Waikato on December 19 to Instagram.

At the bottom of the falls Khoury got down on one knee to pop the question.

Of course she answered yes before they jumped for joy, hugged and kissed.

Twilight star Ashley Greene shows off her new engagement ring. Source: Instagram/Ashley Greene

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives," she captioned the video.

Khoury said he is excited to take the "next step in life" with Greene.

"I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything," he wrote on Instagram.

The pair have also posted photos of Greene wearing her new engagement ring.