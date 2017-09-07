Twilight launch by Rocket Lab to light up Hawke's Bay skies

TODAY |

Rocket Lab's first mission of the year may have a spectacular light display for some Hawke's Bay residents tonight.

The mission, called Another One Leaves Rhe Crust, is scheduled for lift-off at about 8:44pm.

The launch is Rocket Lab's 18th mission and will send a single communication micro satellite in a lower-earth orbit for a German based company.

The organisation's Head of Communication Morgan Bailey said it won't be as dark at this time of year for those wanting to watch the launch.

"The sun won't be completely set by then so it will probably be right in Twilight, not quite as spectacular as our last mission which was a night launch so people could see it as far south as Invercargill," she said.

"But it will still put on a spectacular show for people in the Hawke's Bay."

Bailey said if you aren't in the area and want to watch the launch, it will be live-streamed on Youtube.

