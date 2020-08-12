Twenty-three new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 23 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks. Source: Getty

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1108, of which 835 have now recovered.

Bloomfield added there is one case from the border.

Bloomfield said all but one of Wednesday's cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak. Eleven of these cases are household contacts including six people from one household.

The other case was being followed-up by contact tracers while yesterday's unlinked case remained unlinked and was still being investigated as well.

There are currently 13 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; two of the cases are in intensive care.