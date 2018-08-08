 

Twenty thousand-strong petition to ban gay conversion therapy in NZ to be presented to Parliament

1 NEWS
A youth politician overseeing a 20,000 strong petition to ban gay conversion therapy in New Zealand says he's "pretty optimistic" the weight of political pressure will bring about a law change swiftly.

Young Greens co-convener Max Tweedie helped instigate the petition which will be presented to Government Ministers and MPs on the steps of Parliament today.

He says the practice of gay conversion therapy has a well documented history of causing harm.

"The premise of conversion therapy rests on the idea that having a diverse sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong and fundamentally we know that this practice is harmful," Mr Tweedie said.

"We know that places like the American Psychological Association and even the councils association here in New Zealand say it causes widespread harm - that we see issues like depression, anxiety, and in worst cases suicide because of this issue.

"Just having this as an option for people to go through we just think is absolutely unacceptable."

Mr Tweedie says the petition first came about after a TVNZ Sunday piece exposed how gay conversion therapy was still being practiced today in New Zealand.

Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it. Source: Sunday

"We were quite shocked at that, and we didn't really know it was happening here. We knew it was happening overseas. So we decided it was something that was unacceptable in this country in 2018," he said. 

Mr Tweedie said he wasn't "100 per cent sure" how widespread the therapy was in New Zealand, but that it is definitely available to people who seek it out, and often young people are coerced into it via faith based groups.

Support from both the Labour Party and the Green Party during the petition process meant a successful law change to ban the therapy will be achieved, Mt Tweedie believed.

After the 20,000 strong petition is presented to an MP today, the document will be taken to a Government select committee.

The committee will then asses how a ban would work, and report back to Parliament.  

Mr Tweedie said he was hopeful there won't be legislative hurdles to getting the ban put in place.

"We think it's a pretty simple practice, its quite easily defined," he said.

"We hope it's going to be a pretty easy one and there won't be any barriers to doing it."

Green Party co-convenor, Max Tweedie, gives an update on the 20,000 strong joint Young Green Party/Labour petition. Source: Breakfast
New study finds Earth is halfway towards a climate 'tipping point'

A new study from researchers around the globe has found that Earth is halfway towards a "tipping point" which would introduce a "hothouse" climate triggering sea rises of between 10 and 60 metres.

The study, titled Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene, was published in the international journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

It examined feedback processes within the Earth's climate systems, which could self-trigger the release of carbon back into the atmosphere after being stored for long periods of time.

Lead researcher Professor Will Steffen said if human emissions pushed up average global temperatures by just 2C, that could trigger these feedback processes, leading to further temperature rise.

Global average temperatures are currently about 1C above pre-industrial temperatures - half way towards the tipping point - and it is rising by about 0.17C each decade.

"Even if the Paris Accord [Agreement] target of a 1.5C to 2C rise in temperature is met, we cannot exclude the risk that a cascade of feedbacks could push the Earth system irreversibly onto a 'hothouse Earth' pathway," the study reads.

"As yet [these initiatives] are not enough to meet the Paris target."

Professor Steffen said there needs to be international cooperation and that the transition towards an emission-free world economy must be prioritised.

"Collective human action is required to steer the Earth system away from a potential threshold and stabilise it in a habitable interglacial-like state.

"The impacts of a hothouse earth pathway on human societies would likely be massive, sometimes abrupt, and undoubtedly disruptive."

AUT Head of Environment Sciences Len Gillman, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said the findings show "a devastating situation" could be on the horizon.

He said the temperature targets set in the Paris Agreement now need to be adjusted - "We've got to perhaps do more than what we were planning to do - more quickly.

"It's saying that even if we meet the Paris Agreement ... then we still could be in deep trouble," Professor Gillman said.

"We're looking at 30-60 years at the point when we might be hitting the first of those tipping points - things like the loss of sea ice.

Asked what people can do to help, he said everyone can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Personally - people could stop driving to work - it's actually totally possible for most people to cycle to work and get there quicker."

Professor Len Gillman says the study found a sea level rise of between 10-60 metres could be on the cards unless drastic action is taken. Source: Breakfast
The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry overnight for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like "letter boxes" and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians — including some Conservatives.

Mohamed Sheikh, founder of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's article had been "totally out of order."

Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticised Johnson for comments he said "many people would find offensive."

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.

Latin-spouting, tousle-headed Johnson is a former mayor of London and one of Britain's best-known politicians. He resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing "the Brexit dream" with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc next year.

The resignation solidified Johnson's position as a leader of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over its attitude to the EU.

Many expect May to face a leadership challenge if faltering Brexit negotiations don't improve — and Johnson is likely to be a contender to replace her. Some suspected Johnson's burqa comments were intended to boost his appeal among right-wing members of the party.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, said Johnson was using Muslim women as a "convenient political football to try and increase his poll ratings."

"These were offensive comments but clever politics," she said. "Boris knew the effect and the impact that this kind of dog-whistle politics would have."

Several European countries, including France, Belgium and Denmark, have banned face-covering veils in public, but none of Britain's main political parties supports such a restriction.

The prime minister's official spokesman, James Slack, said "such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.
Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Associated Press
