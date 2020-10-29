TODAY |

Twenty-six people arrested, millions in assets seized in major Auckland drug bust

Source:  1 NEWS

Twenty-six people have been arrested and millions in assets have been seized as part of a major police operation targeting the importation, production and supply of illegal drugs in Auckland's distribution network.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meth, MDMA, illegal firearms and high-end vehicles were among the items police seized. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 100 police staff - including the armed offenders squad, dog handlers, the Asset Recovery and Laundering team and New Zealand Customs - carried out search warrants at a total of 34 properties throughout the wider Auckland region over two days this week, police said today.

It follows a seven-month investigation run by the National Organised Crime Group, called Operation Cincinnati.

Among the items seized were a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine and MDMA; commercial-grade drug making equipment; illegal firearms; and millions of dollars’ worth of assets, including high-end vehicles. 

The National Organised Crime Group's acting detective inspector, John Brunton, said in a press conference this afternoon that the group had been involved in "ecstasy pill posession, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, ephadrine and MDMA powder itself".

The MDMA powder had been imported over the border before being pressed into ecstasy pills using a commercial press in Auckland, Brunton said. He said they were "reasonably well-known in the market" as the "Pink Porsche" variety.

He said the investigation "has worked its way up the network" to get the distributors and importers of the drugs

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Breakfast host moved to tears after interview over Oranga Tamariki’s uplifts of Māori babies
2
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
3
Twenty-six people arrested, millions in assets seized in major Auckland drug bust
4
Gang member who says he beat up R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to life in prison for 1999 murders
5
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cadbury reveals new mash-up chocolate bar inspired by Kiwi classic

Community 'absolutely supportive' of armed police while gunmen at large - mayor
08:57

Hawke's Bay uplift midwife says there’s ‘institutional racism’ in Oranga Tamariki
00:47

Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’