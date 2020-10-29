Twenty-six people arrested, millions in assets seized in major Auckland drug bust

Among the items seized were a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine and MDMA; commercial-grade drug making equipment; illegal firearms; and millions of dollars’ worth of assets, including high-end vehicles.



The National Organised Crime Group's acting detective inspector, John Brunton, said in a press conference this afternoon that the group had been involved in "ecstasy pill posession, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, ephadrine and MDMA powder itself".



The MDMA powder had been imported over the border before being pressed into ecstasy pills using a commercial press in Auckland, Brunton said. He said they were "reasonably well-known in the market" as the "Pink Porsche" variety.



He said the investigation "has worked its way up the network" to get the distributors and importers of the drugs



