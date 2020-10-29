Twenty-six arrested as Auckland police sting targets 'Pink Porsche' ecstasy network

Among the items seized were a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine and MDMA; commercial-grade drug making equipment; illegal firearms; and millions of dollars’ worth of assets, including properties and high-end vehicles.



The National Organised Crime Group's acting detective inspector, John Brunton, said in a press conference this afternoon that the 26 individuals arrested earlier this week were largely based in Auckland, while others were spread out throughout the country.



Brunton said the group had been involved in "ecstasy pill posession, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, ephadrine and MDMA powder itself".



The MDMA powder had been imported over the border before being pressed into ecstasy pills using a commercial press in Auckland, Brunton said. He said they were "reasonably well-known in the market" as the "Pink Porsche" variety.



He said the investigation "has worked its way up the network" to get the distributors, importers and producers of the drugs.



Police also seized two commercial presses, along with a large quantity of ecstasy pills and other drugs, he said.



Four rifles and $600,000 in cash were also seized. Bank accounts were also frozen.



"The asset recovery and laundering team played a big part in this investigation, and it's allowed us to achieve a really comprehensive result," Brunton said.



"Pretty satisfying for the investigation team who worked really hard for the last seven months, some big hours, and to be able to go up that network and really make an impact at the top level has been very, very satisfying," he said.



Part of the group has since appeared Auckland District Court, with more to follow.



