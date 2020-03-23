Twenty-seven Hamilton rest home staff in self-isolation after resident tests positive for coronavirus

Twenty-seven staff members at a Hamilton rest home are in self-isolation after a resident tested positive for coronavirus following a visit from his daughter in Australia.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, a resident at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital in Matangi, was diagnosed with the respiratory illness yesterday afternoon.

New Zealand so far has 102 confirmed cases of Covid-19 after the Ministry of Health today announced a further 36 cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who lives in the hospital care section of the rest home, is believed to have contracted the illness after a visit from his daughter on around March 10.

He was immediately tested after his daughter tested positive for the illness upon her return to Australia, Tamahere Eventide CEO Louis Fick confirmed today.

The man did not appear to have symptoms of the illness, but has since been placed in isolation in the hospital care unit of the rest home in a stable condition, Mr Fick said.