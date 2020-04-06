Twenty residents moved to hospital from Christchurch rest home after coronavirus cluster outbreak

Some residents of a Christchurch rest home have been moved to hospital to protect them, after a coronavirus cluster broke out at the facility.
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are 15 Covid-19 cases at The Rosewood rest home in Linwood.
The cases include both staff and residents.
A further 20 residents have been moved to Burwood Hospital to try and ensure they don't contract the virus and can be given the care they need.
A Christchurch DHB staff member is currently stationed at The Rosewood to help make sure remaining residents at the rest home aren't exposed to Covid-19 there.
A cluster is defined as being a location linked to 10 or more Covid-19 cases.
There are currently 12 clusters around New Zealand, the largest of which is 72 cases linked to Auckland's Marist College.