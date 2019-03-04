TODAY |

Twenty Queenstown students stood down after drinking during school's Participation Day

Twenty students from a Queenstown high school have been stood down for drinking at their school's annual Participation Day.

The students, from Wakatipu High School, were suspended for one day after they were found drinking on February 8.

Some of the students were drunk to the point they were vomiting and passing out.

Wakatipu High School principal Steve Hall said on the school's website, "At WHS we have nearly 1000 teenagers in our care, and by and large they are good young people - but these students made a bad decision in this case.

"They have been remorseful and apologetic, and acknowledged that they have done the wrong thing. We look forward to learning and moving on from this."

