Twenty-one new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 21 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 841.

Meanwhile, there is one additional case which is yet to be determined if it is a border or community case.

Tuesday's update comes as all of New Zealand, excluding Auckland, moves to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm. Auckland remains in Level 4.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Bloomfield for Tuesday's update.

More to come.

