Twenty-one new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 21 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 841.

Meanwhile, there is one additional case which is yet to be determined if it is a border or community case.



Tuesday's update comes as all of New Zealand, excluding Auckland, moves to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm. Auckland remains in Level 4.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Bloomfield for Tuesday's update.