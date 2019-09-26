TODAY |

Twenty new stores, outdoor dining precinct to open at Auckland's Westfield Newmarket mall

Twenty new stores and Auckland's first rooftop dining precinct are set to open at the newly-refurbished Westfield Newmarket mall throughout next month.

On October 3, the new air-bridge across Mortimer Pass which connects the Auckland mall's two buildings will become home to 20 new fashion and food retailers, Scentre Group announced in a statement.

The first stores to arrive on the second floor following the mall's $790 million transformation include fashion retailers Sass & Bide, Merchant 1948, Husk, Cue, Gorman, Scarpa, Tigerlilly and Swarovski. Aje, Walker & Hall and Rodd and Gunn will follow.

It comes after a fourth H&M store was also recently announced for Westfield Newmarket.

An artist's rendition of retailers inside Westfield Newmarket. Source: Scentre Group

Westfield Newmarket's rooftop dining and entertainment precinct will open on October 10. The precinct will offer a range of new and first-to-market restaurants, including new concept Inca, from Nic Watt and Darren Johnson; White+Wong's & Sardine and Cocktail Bar; Something & Social and The Bavarian. Bodrum Market, Corner Burger, Island Gelato and Ippundo Ramen have also been newly announced for the precinct.

An artist's rendition of Westfield Newmarket's outdoor dining and entertainment precinct. Source: Scentre Group

Entertainment and a kids play area will also be available.

An artist's rendition of the exterior of Auckland's Westfield Newmarket. Source: Scentre Group
