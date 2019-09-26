Twenty new stores, outdoor dining precinct to open at Auckland's Westfield Newmarket mall

Twenty new stores and Auckland's first rooftop dining precinct are set to open at the newly-refurbished Westfield Newmarket mall throughout next month.
On October 3, the new air-bridge across Mortimer Pass which connects the Auckland mall's two buildings will become home to 20 new fashion and food retailers, Scentre Group announced in a statement.
The first stores to arrive on the second floor following the mall's $790 million transformation include fashion retailers Sass & Bide, Merchant 1948, Husk, Cue, Gorman, Scarpa, Tigerlilly and Swarovski. Aje, Walker & Hall and Rodd and Gunn will follow.
It comes after a fourth H&M store was also recently announced for Westfield Newmarket.
Westfield Newmarket's rooftop dining and entertainment precinct will open on October 10. The precinct will offer a range of new and first-to-market restaurants, including new concept Inca, from Nic Watt and Darren Johnson; White+Wong's & Sardine and Cocktail Bar; Something & Social and The Bavarian. Bodrum Market, Corner Burger, Island Gelato and Ippundo Ramen have also been newly announced for the precinct.
Entertainment and a kids play area will also be available.