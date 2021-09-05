Twenty new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 20 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

All of the new cases are in Auckland.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 801. The tally comes after a previously reported case has now been reclassified as not a case.

As well, 79 people with the virus have since recovered, bringing the active number of cases in this outbreak to 722.

"The ongoing fall in numbers is proving that Alert Level 4 in Auckland and our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus, however it is not through yet and we need to remain extra vigilant," Bloomfield said.

The total number of unlinked cases, either epidemiologically or not known contacts of existing cases, has fallen from 58 last Sunday to 30. Bloomfield said that trend is expected to continue over the coming days.

Of Saturday's 20 new cases, 75 per cent were contacts of known cases and 55 per cent were household contacts who were already isolating.

Six of Saturday’s cases, or 30 per cent, were potentially infectious in the community, Bloomfield said.

There are six exposure events, but none are essential worker workplaces, he added.

There are currently 136 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

The number of contacts linked to this outbreak is now 38,120, of which 90 per cent have received at least one test and 86 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers.

There are now 38 community cases in Auckland hospitals with the virus, including six in intensive care, four of whom are on a ventilator. Nine of the cases are at North Shore Hospital, 16 are at Middlemore Hospital and 13 are at Auckland City Hospital.

The update today comes after a woman in her 90s became the 27th person in New Zealand to die of Covid-19 on Friday night.

She died at North Shore Hospital.

"I would again just like to personally express my condolences to this woman's loved ones and whānau, and endorse their message in their words 'this is real', and their recommendation of the importance of following public health advice," Bloomfield said.

As well on Sunday, there were four Covid-19 cases found at the border.

One case arrived in Auckland from the US on August 23 and tested positive on day 12 in managed isolation.

Another case arrived from Afghanistan via Australia on August 28. They tested positive on day six in Auckland.

A third case reported today arrived from the Philippines via Australia on August 15. They tested positive in Auckland on day two.

The final border case today, whose full travel history is yet to be determined, tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

There's now been 3412 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, 9238 tests for Covid-19 were processed in New Zealand, including 2592 in Auckland. Over 3.05 million tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

More than 3.85 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in New Zealand, made up of 2.53 million first doses and 1.31 million second doses.

That means half of New Zealand's total population has now had their first vaccine dose, based on Stats NZ figures. The number of eligible New Zealanders will be higher.

There has been no unexpected wastewater detections in the past 24 hours.

Bloomfield was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson for Sunday's update.

