Twenty new Covid-19 cases, additional Auckland cluster linked to aged care facility announced

Today, there were 20 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand announced, bringing the total number of infections to 1386.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty

The new cases are made up of six confirmed cases and 13 probable cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the latest in today’s Ministry of Health's daily press conference.

He said there were no new deaths to report today.

There are now 13 people in hospitals throughout the country, with three people in intensive care. Two are in a critical condition, one in North Shore and one in Dunedin.

Now, 728 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand and increase of 100 on yesterday.

Dr Bloomfield also announced there are now 16 Covid-19 clusters, one more than yesterday. The new cluster is in Auckland and is connected to an aged care facility. He said there has been an increase on the number of cases associated with clusters - a higher number than the total of new cases announced today.

"This is because cases that were previously identified as not knowing what the origin was have now been associated with those clusters, therefore that is reducing the number of cases for which we don't know where they have come from and this is good," says Dr Bloomfield.

Dr Bloomfield says the 15th cluster announced yesterday which is linked to an aged care facility in Te Atatu, Auckland, is working with the DHB to contain the spread.

He said it is not an outbreak that is confined to the facility.

"It has some people inside the facility and some in the community."

Yesterday the country’s death toll increased to nine, with four more deaths announced.

Three of the deaths were residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and one man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home

So far it was the biggest jump in Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand during the pandemic. Despite that, Dr Bloomfield yesterday said the country is “past the peak” of coronavirus cases.