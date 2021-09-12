Twenty new community Covid cases in Auckland

There are 20 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 922, of which 352 have now recovered.

Bloomfield added there are three cases from the border, two of which are new cases in MIQ and one historical case.

It means New Zealand's total confirmed cases to date since the pandemic began is 3557.

The total number of unlinked cases currently sits at 34, of which eight are from Sunday's new cases.

Bloomfield added across the system there has been 350 "very close contacts" who are still in their 14-day isolation period and have tested negative for the virus.

However, based on their experience to date, the Ministry of Health expects 16 per cent of that group will return positive tests during their day 12 testing.

As such, Bloomfield said they expect another 50 cases could emerge from the "very close contacts" if the trajectory remains true.

Analysis of yesterday's 23 cases announced saw 10 cases infectious in the community.

There are currently 18 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; six at Auckland Hospital, eight in Middlemore and four cases at North Shore.

Bloomfield said four of the cases are in ICU, one of which is a new case.

"One of our new cases identified in the past 24 hours presented late and unwell to Middlemore Hospital and is currently in intensive care," Bloomfield said.

"I just want to emphasize the importance therefore of anyone needing care to seek that care immediately either through calling Healthline or in an emergency 111.

"I can assure people our hospitals are safe."

Read more here Go to hospital if you need it, Middlemore says after Covid incidents

Of the 38,538 contacts identified so far, approximately 87 per cent have been contacted and tested. The rest are being chased up by officials.

Another 61,810 vaccinations were administered yesterday, taking New Zealand's total to date to 4,291,272 of which 2,841,961 are first doses.