Twenty new community Covid-19 cases in NZ today

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 821, of which 127 have now recovered.

There are now 804 cases in Auckland, with 17 in Wellington.

According to the Ministry of Health, 40 of these cases are in hospital, with six in ICU or high dependency units.

Of these, eight are in North Shore hospital, 18 are in Middlemore Hospital and 14 are in Auckland City Hospital.

A total of 788 have been epidemiologically linked to the Delta variant cluster, with 33 yet to be determined.

There are eight sub-clusters now linked to the outbreak, with the Mangere church cases now at 363 and 76 linked to the Birkdale social group.

More than 38000 close contacts have now been identified with 86 per cent having been tracked down by contact tracers, the Ministry of Health says.

No further traces of Covid-19 have been detected in wastewater samples taken across the country.

The Ministry of Health also announced three new cases of Covid-19 detected in managed isolation.

Two arrived from Serbia and Montenegro via United Arab Emirates on September 1. Both tested positive on their third day in managed isolation and were transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

The other traveller came from the United Kingdom via Singapore on September 2, testing positive on their first day in MIQ. They've since been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility also.

Another historical case of Covid-19 was also detected, a traveller from Afghanistan who arrived on August 28 via United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, more than 3.8 million vaccine doses have been given in the country's rollout, with 38710 given just yesterday.

On Sunday 20 new community cases of the virus were recorded in New Zealand.