Twenty-five new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today

The Ministry of Health has today confirmed a total of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, 23 at the border and two contacts of the port worker.

Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport Source: Google

Yesterday, 11 of the fishermen tested positive for Covid-19 with 14 other potential cases also being investigated.

The fishermen were brought to New Zealand from Ukraine and Russia as critical workers by Independent Fisheries, Sealord and Maruha Nichiro.

One other case of Covid-19 was also confirmed in isolation yesterday, with no new cases in the community.

MIQ HEAD REASSURES KIWIS THAT SYSTEMS ARE WORKING

Earlier today, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ), told Breakfast the detection of the cases shows our border control systems are "working absolutely as intended.

"As I've said in the past, we assume people are going to come across the border with positive cases, and this is an example of that in action," he said.

Webb said the Sudima Hotel had been specifically set aside for the fisheries workers, there were no other guests in the hotel, and it was now being used as a quarantine site.

"We've been planning this operation for many weeks now, and one of the precautions we looked at was to determine an exclusive use facility - it just didn't seem to make sense to us to have 230 or so Russian and Ukrainian fisherman with other returnees, so we've established that as a sole use facility for these fishermen."

Covid-19 (file picture). Source: istock.com

He said New Zealanders could be confident that the process of people landing in New Zealand and entering isolation was well executed.

"When anybody comes into New Zealand they are in a Level 4 environment from start to finish - so they are met, we have systems onboard buses and transfers into the facility, they are manifested there and into their rooms," he said.

"We have health checks, we have welfare support, we have security systems in place, everybody is well aware of things like hygiene, things like physical separation and the need to use PPE.