 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury

The Department of Conservation has received reports of 25 dead New Zealand fur seals at a bay near Christchurch.

DoC's Operations Manager, Andy Thompson, said the seals were found at Te Oka Bay in Banks Peninsula late this afternoon.

He said it was too early to determine what may have caused the seals to die but there are about 12,000 in the area and they have had events of natural deaths before .

"We have had natural events like this before, often when the seals are really young, after big seas, or some sort of virus going around the seal community."

DoC staff will investigate the site tomorrow morning.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
2

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby
3

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm
4

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute
5

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Alt-right Canadian speakers spark heated protests despite cancellation of talk
01:43
Bee numbers are falling around the world and New Zealand beekeepers from backyard hobbyists to big industry players are being asked to do their part to make sure that's not happening here.

Bee keepers called on to fill out survey to combat declining bee population
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

Up to $8,000 worth of food stolen from the largest food bank in Canterbury
00:25
Phil Paterson was filming helicopters unloading 1080-laced bait when he was struck.

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm

UK feline posthumously crowned Cat of the Year after saving owner's life

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals

A feline in the UK has been posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year after saving his owner's life after she suffered a blood clot.

His owner, Charlotte Dixon from Worcestershire, was feeling unwell one night three years ago but believed her illness was a virus and attempted to sleep it off, the BBC reports.

However, her white and grey cat, Theo, was "behaving very strangely and out of character".

"He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me - keeping me awake," Ms Dixon said.

An ambulance was called and Ms Dixon was hospitalised for a week in the high dependency unit.

She has since made a full recovery.

However, Theo sadly died one week before he was due to receive the award.

"I'm devastated that he's gone but I'm so proud of him for winning."
 

Theo was posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year. Source: Cat's Protection
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington

The Prime Minister has landed in Wellington to get back to work following six weeks of maternity leave.

Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve arrived from Auckland this afternoon in what they say is likely to be the first of hundreds of flights for the six-week-old.

Ms Ardern said the top of her agenda this week will be mental health, employment and trade once the notoriously drafty premier house has been prepared for their baby.

"We’ll spend the afternoon and tomorrow getting premier house ready for - I guess the first time it’s probably had a little one there," Ms Ardern said.

"We’ll be pulling together all the second-hand furniture all our friends have passed on to use for Neve and then getting straight into work tomorrow."

The prime minister has landed in Wellington to get back to work after her six-week maternity leave but first she’ll have to make some changes to Premier House. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington