Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay

A feline in the UK has been posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year after saving his owner's life after she suffered a blood clot.

His owner, Charlotte Dixon from Worcestershire, was feeling unwell one night three years ago but believed her illness was a virus and attempted to sleep it off, the BBC reports.

However, her white and grey cat, Theo, was "behaving very strangely and out of character".

"He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me - keeping me awake," Ms Dixon said.

An ambulance was called and Ms Dixon was hospitalised for a week in the high dependency unit.

She has since made a full recovery.

However, Theo sadly died one week before he was due to receive the award.