Twenty-eight new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 28 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday.

Of the new cases, 27 are in Auckland and one is in Wellington. The Wellington case is a close contact and was already in managed isolation.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 764.

Meanwhile, 33 cases in this outbreak have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 731.

There are 43 Covid-positive people in this outbreak in hospital, all of which are in Auckland. Nine are currently in intensive care, three of which are on a ventilator.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave today's update.

Friday's update comes after a Covid-positive man was charged with escaping from managed isolation in Auckland on Thursday.

