Twenty cases of rape reported by Christchurch Girls' High School students

A survey of Christchurch Girls' High School students has uncovered widespread sexual harassment outside the school and 20 cases of rape by individuals or groups.

The school has called in the police and is bringing in more counsellors, because of what it has learned from the survey. Source: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

It revealed 60 per cent had been harassed including groping or verbal abuse.

It was said to have happened on public transport or at McDonald's and involved boys from other schools and adult men.

Most respondents did not report the abuse and only 10 per cent received any help.

In response the school had hired extra counsellors and brought in police.

Source: 1 NEWS

Principal Christine O'Neill told Nine to Noon there were many cases where sexual assault and rape were implied but not stated.

"By that I mean something like: 'I had too much to drink and my boyfriend took me to a room at the party to rest. I trusted him but he came back with several of his mates and they did things to me'."

O'Neill said the students had mostly stayed silent and she hoped the survey would help encourage those at other schools to speak out.

She said many were too traumatised to report being raped.

Head girl Amiria Tikao was glad the survey had given the girls a voice.

Christchurch Girls' High School principal Christine O'Neill and head girl Amiria Tikao. Source: Supplied

"We are absolutely sick and tired of these behaviours and we're ready to call them out. I think the girls and all the students at our school have a feeling that this behaviour has been totally normalised and we've come to a point where we're ready to take action."

She knew of girls who had changed the way they dressed or who stopped going to parties in order to avoid the abuse. She was sure the situation faced by girls at her school would be repeated around the country.

O'Neill wants the Education Review Office to instigate another survey that would be open to schools around the country.