Twelve-year-old boy accidentally shot in neck and face in South Auckland

A 12-year-old boy is being cared for at Auckland's Starship Hospital after he was accidentally shot in Ararimu, South Auckland, yesterday evening.

Counties Manukau detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said the boy was on the property handling a firearm used for hunting when it appears to have accidentally exploded.

"As a result the victim has sustained moderate injuries to his neck and face caused by shrapnel from the firearm," Mr McPherson said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the property shortly before 8.30pm. A helicopter and ambulance attended and the boy was flown to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

However, Mr McPherson said his injuries have since been downgraded.

"Police are not seeking anyone in relation to this incident, which appears to be an unfortunate accident as a result of a faulty firearm."