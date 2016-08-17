TODAY |

Twelve-year-old boy accidentally shot in neck and face in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A 12-year-old boy is being cared for at Auckland's Starship Hospital after he was accidentally shot in Ararimu, South Auckland, yesterday evening.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

Counties Manukau detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said the boy was on the property handling a firearm used for hunting when it appears to have accidentally exploded.

"As a result the victim has sustained moderate injuries to his neck and face caused by shrapnel from the firearm," Mr McPherson said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the property shortly before 8.30pm. A helicopter and ambulance attended and the boy was flown to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

However, Mr McPherson said his injuries have since been downgraded.

"Police are not seeking anyone in relation to this incident, which appears to be an unfortunate accident as a result of a faulty firearm."

The occupants at the address were licensed firearm holders.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
