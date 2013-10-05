Twelve people hospitalised after nine crashes across Auckland in 12 hours

There have been nine crashes across the Auckland region within 12 hours, with 12 people to be taken to hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

Five people were taken to Middlemore Hospital last night, one with critical injuries after a crash involving five cars in Flat Bush.

The collision occurred on Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road at 8.30pm.

One person was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mount Roskill just after 8.30pm.

Another person suffered critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital following a crash in Mount Wellington just after 7.30pm.

Power has been restored, partially with the use of generators, after a car crashed into a power pole near Mangere Bridge at 2.15am today, causing one person to be trapped.

They were transported by St John to Middlemore in a moderate condition.