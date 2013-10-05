 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Twelve people hospitalised after nine crashes across Auckland in 12 hours

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There have been nine crashes across the Auckland region within 12 hours, with 12 people to be taken to hospital. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Five people were taken to Middlemore Hospital last night, one with critical injuries after a crash involving five cars in Flat Bush. 

The collision occurred on Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road at 8.30pm. 

One person was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mount Roskill just after 8.30pm. 

Another person suffered critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital following a crash in Mount Wellington just after 7.30pm. 

Power has been restored, partially with the use of generators, after a car crashed into a power pole near Mangere Bridge at 2.15am today, causing one person to be trapped. 

They were transported by St John to Middlemore in a moderate condition. 

One person had to be cut from their car by the Fire Service in Epsom just before 4am and was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
2
The Kiwis may have lost, but this effort from their centre at least gave fans something to smile about.

Watch: Kiwis' Dean Whare flattens Kangaroos Tyson Frizzel in colossal Anzac Test hit

3

New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

00:30
4
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

00:29
5
The woman rushes up to the rider, gives him a hug and recounts witnessing her husband knocked off his motorcycle.

Watch: Bikie who just missed being wiped out is suddenly confronted by road rage - but whole episode ends in sweetest hug ever


00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ