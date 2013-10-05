Twelve people hospitalised after nine crashes across Auckland in 12 hours

Source:
There have been nine crashes across the Auckland region within 12 hours, with 12 people to be taken to hospital.
Source: 1 NEWS
Five people were taken to Middlemore Hospital last night, one with critical injuries after a crash involving five cars in Flat Bush.
The collision occurred on Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road at 8.30pm.
One person was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mount Roskill just after 8.30pm.
Another person suffered critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital following a crash in Mount Wellington just after 7.30pm.
Power has been restored, partially with the use of generators, after a car crashed into a power pole near Mangere Bridge at 2.15am today, causing one person to be trapped.
They were transported by St John to Middlemore in a moderate condition.
One person had to be cut from their car by the Fire Service in Epsom just before 4am and was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news