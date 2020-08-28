Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, five from community transmission

New Zealand has five new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Director of Public Health announced today.

Dr Caroline McElnay gave the latest figures at this afternoon's 1pm press conference in Wellington.

There are also seven new cases in managed isolation. All seven arrived on the same August 23 flight and tested positive on their day three tests.

Four of the new community cases are from one household and are linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster that has emerged this week. The other confirmed case has been genomically linked to the wider Auckland cluster.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1363.

There are 11 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 - three in Auckland City, three in North Shore, four in Middlemore and one in Waikato Hospital. Three of those cases - one in North Shore, one in Middlemore and the Waikato case - are in intensive care.

Dr McElnay confirmed a further seven people are now considered to have recovered from the virus, making New Zealand's active cases currently 130.

The Director of Public Health also noted there have been 2475 close contacts identified so far in the Auckland outbreak, of which 2433 have been contacted, are self-isolating and testing.

To date, 161 people linked to the new cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 88 confirmed cases and their household contacts.