Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation

There are 12 new cases in managed isolation of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Director of Public Health has announced.

Dr Caroline McElnay gave the latest update in Wellington this afternoon after no new community cases and one managed isolation case were announced yesterday.

Today's 12 cases are all in managed isolation. There are none in the community.

McElnary said 10 of the new cases arrived from India on September 26 on flight AI1354 and tested positive on their day three tests.

"We can report that the cases were spread out throughout the plane on their flight to New Zealand, sitting between rows 14 and 41."

The other two cases came from separate flights; one from the US on a September 26 flight and the other from the Philippines on a September 23 flight - they were a contact of another case.

The update means New Zealand has 1492 confirmed cases to date, 53 of which are still active. Three cases have recovered.



There is one person in Middlemore Hospital, not in intensive care.

Since August 11, 4047 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which all have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.