Twelve Hells Angels gang members arrested over Rotorua bar assault

An additional 12 people have been arrested after allegedly assaulting patrons outside a Rotorua bar last month.

File image: Man sporting Hells Angels gang patch. Source: istock.com

It follows 11 arrests made yesterday, also over the May 22 incident at the Rotorua Sports Bar. Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton confirmed today’s arrests were all men from the Hells Angels gang.

The men, ranging in age from 25 to 57, face charges including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent.

The incident last month left several innocent members of the public injured.

Wharton said police were called to an “unprovoked attack” that resulted in serious injuries to at least two people.