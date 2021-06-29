TODAY |

Twelve Hells Angels gang members arrested over Rotorua bar assault

Source:  1 NEWS

An additional 12 people have been arrested after allegedly assaulting patrons outside a Rotorua bar last month. 

File image: Man sporting Hells Angels gang patch. Source: istock.com

It follows 11 arrests made yesterday, also over the May 22 incident at the Rotorua Sports Bar. Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton confirmed today’s arrests were all men from the Hells Angels gang.

The men, ranging in age from 25 to 57, face charges including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent.

The incident last month left several innocent members of the public injured.

Wharton said police were called to an “unprovoked attack” that resulted in serious injuries to at least two people. 

One person was knocked unconscious, another kicked in the head, and multiple others were injured, she said at the time. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
2
Hamilton 16-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound
3
Thirty-two sheep have throats ripped out by dogs near Kaikōura
4
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
5
Live stream: Hipkins and Bloomfield to provide Covid-19, vaccine update
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sexual consent education 'must be in every school', Marama Davidson says

Most Kiwis worry about misinformation, report finds
00:10

Hardy surfers take advantage of waves at Wellington's Seatoun Beach

Hamilton 16-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wound