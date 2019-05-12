Twelve fire crews working to control 'well-involved' fire in Mount Maunganui

Twelve fire crews at working to control a fire on Waimarie Street, Mount Maunganui, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says.

They say two large car panel buildings are "well-involved" and there is a significant amount of smoke in the area.

A witness who works at Supercheap Auto near where the fire broke out told 1 NEWS it appeared to be at a timber yard.

Police were notified of the fire just after 9am this morning.

According to a statement, there are no people in immediate danger, however firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to a shed nearby.