Twelve fire crews working to control 'well-involved' fire in Mount Maunganui

Twelve fire crews at working to control a fire on Waimarie Street, Mount Maunganui, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says.

They say two large car panel buildings are "well-involved" and there is a significant amount of smoke in the area.

A witness who works at Supercheap Auto near where the fire broke out told 1 NEWS it appeared to be at a timber yard.

Police were notified of the fire just after 9am this morning.

According to a statement, there are no people in immediate danger, however firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to a shed nearby.

Police warned the public to exercise caution on the roads with "a significant amount of smoke in the area". Motorists should also expect delays in the area.

    Two large car panel buildings are "well-involved" and there is a significant amount of smoke in the area, Fire and emergency NZ says. Source: 1 NEWS
