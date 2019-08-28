TVNZ's Daniel Faitaua shares heartbreaking tribute to 'protective, loyal' brother, who has died

Former Breakfast presenter and newsreader Daniel Faitaua, who now serves as TVNZ's Europe correspondent, has today shared an emotional tribute to his brother Anthony, who has lost his battle with cancer.

Daniel Faitaua and his brother Anthony (left) Source: Supplied

Faitaua has been in Europe for the past six months and in an Instagram update posted this morning, the reporter shared just how hard it has been being apart from his family and his brother during this time.

"My brother Anthony passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. I am feeling emptiness and pain. I am heartbroken. The coronavirus outbreak is adding to the heartbreak because I can’t get home and be with family," wrote Faitaua.

"Saying goodbye to someone you love is always hard but it’s harder when you’re on the other side of the world. The last six months haven’t been taken for granted as we’ve discovered the true bond of brotherhood through our separate journeys."

The brothers used social media and the internet to keep in touch since Faitaua left New Zealand.

"Facetiming and instagramming my daily excursions and seeing his daily achievements of making every minute count.

"My boys even sent videos to their uncle to say ‘hi’ and check how he’s doing before swamping him with clips from band practice, school class council, sporting success and new places they’ve visited.