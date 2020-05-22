TVNZ wins big at annual Voyager Media Awards

TVNZ's journalists have come out on top at the annual Voyager Media Awards, scooping a number of awards in key categories.
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was recognised for both the Best TV/Video News Item and Best Coverage of a Major News Event for her leading coverage of the Samoan measles crisis last year.
Meanwhile Sunday's Jehan Casinader was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year and Best TV/Video Current Affairs, Short, for his feature Black Friday.
TVNZ's online news and current affairs platform Re: rounded out the Best TV/Video Current Affairs Category, winning the Long section for the feature Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love.
The runner-ups for those categories were TVNZ's Seven Sharp for Harri Brown's story and Sunday's feature on The Numbers Game.
In other categories, Re: reporter Cass Marrett won Best Video Journalist - Junior, while Mava Enoka received the Peter M Acland Fellowship, which will see her undertake a placement at Al Jazeera international television network based in Kuala Lumpur.
The 1 NEWS design team won Best Artwork/Graphics, with their high-end augmented reality work featuring highly on 1 NEWS' news bulletins.
The major media awards were conducted remotely this year due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.
Other major categories include Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, both of which went to the New Zealand Herald.
ALL WINNERS AT THE VOYAGER MEDIA AWARDS 2020
Best headline, caption or hook - Barnaby Sharp, Nelson Mail/Stuff
Best artwork / graphics - 1 NEWS Design Team, TVNZ
Best interview or profile - Michelle Langstone, NZ Herald/NZME
Cartoonist of the Year - Toby Morris, The Spinoff
Opinion Writer of the Year - Emma Espiner, Newsroom
Reviewer of the Year - Paul Little, North & South/Bauer Media
Travel Journalist of the Year - Mike White, North & South/Bauer Media
Editorial Executive of the Year - Annabelle Lee-Mather, The Hui GSTV for MediaWorks
Best feature or current affairs video - single video journalist - Luke McPake with “Death Bed: The Story of Kelly Savage”, RNZ
Best video journalist – junior - Cass Marrett, Re: / TVNZ
Video Journalist of the Year - Lawrence Smith, Stuff
Best TV/video documentary - Stuff Circuit/Stuff and Māori Television, “Infinite Evil”
Best TV/video news item - 1 NEWS/TVNZ with Barbara Dreaver, “Measles lockdown”
Best TV/video current affairs, short (up to 10 mins) - Sunday/TVNZ with Jehan Casinader, “Black Friday”
Best TV/video current affairs, long (between 10 mins and 20 mins) - Re:/TVNZ, “Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love”
Reporting - crime and justice - Blair Ensor, The Press/Stuff
Reporting - social issues, including health and education - Emma Russell, NZ Herald/NZME
Reporting - general - Patrick Gower, Newshub/MediaWorks
Best reporting - Māori Affairs - Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, RNZ
Environmental/Sustainability Award - Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Media
Science Journalism Award - Eloise Gibson, newsroom.co.nz
Best individual investigation - Patrick Gower for “Exposing white supremacy in New Zealand”, Newshub/MediaWorks
Best team investigation - Stuff, “Product of Australia”
Best (single) news story / scoop - Melanie Reid, newsroom.co.nz
Best coverage of a major news event - 1 News/TVNZ with Barbara Dreaver, “Samoan measles crisis”
Best editorial campaign or project - newsroom.co.nz, “Oranga Tamariki uplifts”
Best Reporter - junior - Logan Church, RNZ
Student Journalist of the Year - Ashley Stanley, newsroom.co.nz
Community Journalist of the Year - Virginia Fallon, Kāpiti Observer/Stuff
Regional Journalist of the Year - Hamish McNeilly, The Press/Stuff
Sports Journalist of the Year - Dana Johannsen, Stuff
Business Journalist of the Year - Tim Hunter, NBR
Political Journalist of the Year - Audrey Young, NZ Herald/NZME
Broadcast Reporter of the Year - Jehan Casinader, Sunday/TVNZ
Reporter of the Year - Guyon Espiner, RNZ
nib Health Journalism Scholarship - junior - Emma Russell, NZ Herald/NZME
nib Health Journalism Scholarship - senior - Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald/NZME
Regional Journalism Scholarship - Natalie Akoorie, NZ Herald/NZME; Aaron Leaman, Waikato Times/Stuff
Peter M Acland Foundation Fellowship - Mava Enoka, TVNZ; Charles Anderson, Vanishing Point Studio
Feature writing - crime and justice - Mike White, North & South/Bauer Media
Feature writing - social issues, including health and education - Florence Kerr, Stuff
Feature writing - general - Steve Braunias, NZ Herald/NZME and newsroom.co.nz; Duncan Greive, The Spinoff
Best first-person essay or feature (no word limit) - Tayi Tibble, newsroom.co.nz
Best feature writer - junior (no word limit) - Joel MacManus, Stuff
Feature Writer of the Year - short form (up to 3500 words) - Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald/NZME
Feature Writer of the Year - long form (3500+ words) - Aaron Smale, RNZ
Best magazine cover - HOME New Zealand/Bauer Media
Best magazine design - HOME New Zealand/Bauer Media
Best newspaper-inserted magazine - Sunday Magazine, Sunday Star-Times/Stuff
Best trade/specialist publication, free magazine and/or website - Air Force News/Defence Public Affairs
Magazine of the Year - Metro magazine/Bauer Media; New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Media
Best photography - features (including portraits, fashion, food and architecture) - Braden Fastier, Nelson Mail/Stuff
Best photography - news - George Heard, The Press/Stuff
Judges’ prize for the single best news photo - Stacy Squires, The Press, Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times/Stuff
Best photography - sport - Mark Baker, Associated Press
Best photo-story/essay - Cameron McLaren, New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Publishing
Photographer of the Year - Alan Gibson, NZ Herald/NZME
Best newspaper front page - The Press/Stuff
Community Newspaper of the Year - The Beacon/Beacon Media Group
Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation) - Waikato Times/Stuff
Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation) - NZ Herald/NZME
Weekly Newspaper of the Year - Sunday Star-Times/Stuff
Voyager Newspaper of the Year - NZ Herald/NZME
Podcast - Best narrative/serial - “White Silence”, RNZ and Stuff
Podcast - Best episodic/recurrent - “He Kakano Ahau”, RNZ and Ursula Grace Films; “Out of My Mind”, Stuff
Best innovation in digital storytelling - “Fighting the Demon”, NZ Herald/NZME and Greenstone
Best news website or app - nzherald.co.nz/NZME
Website of the Year - nzherald.co.nz/NZME