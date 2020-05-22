TVNZ wins big at annual Voyager Media Awards

TVNZ's journalists have come out on top at the annual Voyager Media Awards, scooping a number of awards in key categories.

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver and Sunday reporter Jehan Casinader were among the TVNZ journalists awarded at tonight's Voyager Media Awards. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was recognised for both the Best TV/Video News Item and Best Coverage of a Major News Event for her leading coverage of the Samoan measles crisis last year.

Meanwhile Sunday's Jehan Casinader was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year and Best TV/Video Current Affairs, Short, for his feature Black Friday.

TVNZ's online news and current affairs platform Re: rounded out the Best TV/Video Current Affairs Category, winning the Long section for the feature Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love.

The runner-ups for those categories were TVNZ's Seven Sharp for Harri Brown's story and Sunday's feature on The Numbers Game.

In other categories, Re: reporter Cass Marrett won Best Video Journalist - Junior, while Mava Enoka received the Peter M Acland Fellowship, which will see her undertake a placement at Al Jazeera international television network based in Kuala Lumpur.

The 1 NEWS design team won Best Artwork/Graphics, with their high-end augmented reality work featuring highly on 1 NEWS' news bulletins.

The major media awards were conducted remotely this year due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Other major categories include Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, both of which went to the New Zealand Herald.

ALL WINNERS AT THE VOYAGER MEDIA AWARDS 2020

Best headline, caption or hook - Barnaby Sharp, Nelson Mail/Stuff

Best artwork / graphics - 1 NEWS Design Team, TVNZ

Best interview or profile - Michelle Langstone, NZ Herald/NZME

Cartoonist of the Year - Toby Morris, The Spinoff

Opinion Writer of the Year - Emma Espiner, Newsroom

Reviewer of the Year - Paul Little, North & South/Bauer Media

Travel Journalist of the Year - Mike White, North & South/Bauer Media

Editorial Executive of the Year - Annabelle Lee-Mather, The Hui GSTV for MediaWorks

Best feature or current affairs video - single video journalist - Luke McPake with “Death Bed: The Story of Kelly Savage”, RNZ

Best video journalist – junior - Cass Marrett, Re: / TVNZ

Video Journalist of the Year - Lawrence Smith, Stuff

Best TV/video documentary - Stuff Circuit/Stuff and Māori Television, “Infinite Evil”

Best TV/video news item - 1 NEWS/TVNZ with Barbara Dreaver, “Measles lockdown”

Best TV/video current affairs, short (up to 10 mins) - Sunday/TVNZ with Jehan Casinader, “Black Friday”

Best TV/video current affairs, long (between 10 mins and 20 mins) - Re:/TVNZ, “Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love”

Reporting - crime and justice - Blair Ensor, The Press/Stuff

Reporting - social issues, including health and education - Emma Russell, NZ Herald/NZME

Reporting - general - Patrick Gower, Newshub/MediaWorks

Best reporting - Māori Affairs - Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, RNZ

Environmental/Sustainability Award - Kate Evans, New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Media

Science Journalism Award - Eloise Gibson, newsroom.co.nz

Best individual investigation - Patrick Gower for “Exposing white supremacy in New Zealand”, Newshub/MediaWorks

Best team investigation - Stuff, “Product of Australia”

Best (single) news story / scoop - Melanie Reid, newsroom.co.nz

Best coverage of a major news event - 1 News/TVNZ with Barbara Dreaver, “Samoan measles crisis”

Best editorial campaign or project - newsroom.co.nz, “Oranga Tamariki uplifts”

Best Reporter - junior - Logan Church, RNZ

Student Journalist of the Year - Ashley Stanley, newsroom.co.nz

Community Journalist of the Year - Virginia Fallon, Kāpiti Observer/Stuff

Regional Journalist of the Year - Hamish McNeilly, The Press/Stuff

Sports Journalist of the Year - Dana Johannsen, Stuff

Business Journalist of the Year - Tim Hunter, NBR

Political Journalist of the Year - Audrey Young, NZ Herald/NZME

Broadcast Reporter of the Year - Jehan Casinader, Sunday/TVNZ

Reporter of the Year - Guyon Espiner, RNZ

nib Health Journalism Scholarship - junior - Emma Russell, NZ Herald/NZME

nib Health Journalism Scholarship - senior - Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald/NZME

Regional Journalism Scholarship - Natalie Akoorie, NZ Herald/NZME; Aaron Leaman, Waikato Times/Stuff

Peter M Acland Foundation Fellowship - Mava Enoka, TVNZ; Charles Anderson, Vanishing Point Studio

Feature writing - crime and justice - Mike White, North & South/Bauer Media

Feature writing - social issues, including health and education - Florence Kerr, Stuff

Feature writing - general - Steve Braunias, NZ Herald/NZME and newsroom.co.nz; Duncan Greive, The Spinoff

Best first-person essay or feature (no word limit) - Tayi Tibble, newsroom.co.nz

Best feature writer - junior (no word limit) - Joel MacManus, Stuff

Feature Writer of the Year - short form (up to 3500 words) - Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald/NZME

Feature Writer of the Year - long form (3500+ words) - Aaron Smale, RNZ

Best magazine cover - HOME New Zealand/Bauer Media

Best magazine design - HOME New Zealand/Bauer Media

Best newspaper-inserted magazine - Sunday Magazine, Sunday Star-Times/Stuff

Best trade/specialist publication, free magazine and/or website - Air Force News/Defence Public Affairs

Magazine of the Year - Metro magazine/Bauer Media; New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Media

Best photography - features (including portraits, fashion, food and architecture) - Braden Fastier, Nelson Mail/Stuff

Best photography - news - George Heard, The Press/Stuff

Judges’ prize for the single best news photo - Stacy Squires, The Press, Dominion Post, Sunday Star-Times/Stuff

Best photography - sport - Mark Baker, Associated Press

Best photo-story/essay - Cameron McLaren, New Zealand Geographic/Kōwhai Publishing

Photographer of the Year - Alan Gibson, NZ Herald/NZME

Best newspaper front page - The Press/Stuff

Community Newspaper of the Year - The Beacon/Beacon Media Group

Newspaper of the Year (up to 30,000 circulation) - Waikato Times/Stuff

Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation) - NZ Herald/NZME

Weekly Newspaper of the Year - Sunday Star-Times/Stuff

Voyager Newspaper of the Year - NZ Herald/NZME

Podcast - Best narrative/serial - “White Silence”, RNZ and Stuff

Podcast - Best episodic/recurrent - “He Kakano Ahau”, RNZ and Ursula Grace Films; “Out of My Mind”, Stuff

Best innovation in digital storytelling - “Fighting the Demon”, NZ Herald/NZME and Greenstone

Best news website or app - nzherald.co.nz/NZME