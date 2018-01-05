 

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Rain continues to fall across the North Island tonight and is expected to continue into tomorrow morning, however TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says "it will be improving."

Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.
Wild weather has lashed the North Island today, creating havoc in coastal areas with extensive flooding and causing widespread damage to roads. 

MetService has said this storm is the first significant system to affect the country since mid-September.  

Daniel Corbett says "we’ve still got this low to get through" and there will be a "bit of windy weather for some of us tonight."

"The low continues to deepen and widen and then when it loses its energy it starts to fade," Corbett explains. 

"It is now tracking across the lower North Island.

"Watches and warnings now are shifting transitions across parts of central New Zealand, Wellington, towards parts of Canterbury."

Heavy rain is expected with 20-70mm possible and severe gales gusts up to 120km/h for the central North Island and upper South Island overnight and into tomorrow.

Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.
A watch is also in place for rain and gales for rest of the North Island and parts of the South Island.

There is a risk of coastal inundation along central coasts at highly king tides this evening. 

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.


 
