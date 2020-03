In the Māori art world, Ta Moko is making a comeback.

The traditional art form, in which facial markings telling us who we are, was on the brink of being lost forever.

Now, its revival is in every corner of Aotearoa, including in each of our living rooms.

In a rare insight, Sunday reporter Tamati Rimene-Sproat and his mum Sonya Rimene share their deeply personal story.

And we meet one man, and the movement that saved a taonga for all of us.