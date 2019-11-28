TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfils lifelong ambition of reading mainstream news bulletin

TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara has fulfilled a lifelong goal of reading the news on a mainstream TV broadcast.

Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, presented 1 NEWS’ Midday bulletin today.

It’s believed she is one of the first people to present a mainstream news bulletin with a moko kauae.

Kaipara, who also presents Te Karere, has previously worked for Māori Television and Mai FM.