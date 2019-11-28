TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfils lifelong ambition of reading mainstream news bulletin

TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara has fulfilled a lifelong goal of reading the news on a mainstream TV broadcast.
Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, presented 1 NEWS’ Midday bulletin today.
It’s believed she is one of the first people to present a mainstream news bulletin with a moko kauae.
Kaipara, who also presents Te Karere, has previously worked for Māori Television and Mai FM.
She is of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa descent, and created headlines around the world when a DNA test came back showing she was “100 per cent Māori”.