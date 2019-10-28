TVNZ’s OnDemand ranks as NZ's most-used streaming service, according to new survey

TVNZ’s OnDemand has overtaken Netflix as the country’s most-used streaming service, according to a new survey.

Horizon Research found 59 per cent of the more than 1000 adults surveyed have used the free service, which hosts shows from TVNZ’s channels as well as original content. Extrapolated from 2018 census figures for adults over 18, the survey suggested that over 2 million Kiwis had accessed the service.

Netflix app on mobile phone (file picture). Source: istock.com

ThreeNow, by MediaWorks, is being used by 28 per cent of adults, Netflix by 56 per cent, Sky TV by 29 per cent, Lightbox by 18 per cent and Neon by 7 per cent, according to the survey.

Seven per cent of adults in the survey at the time also had access to Spark’s Rugby World Cup service.

The survey also found 48 per cent of participants said they would not pay for an online news subscription and 27 per cent would not buy either print or online subscriptions.

Only 8 per cent indicated they would be willing to pay for online news, and 7 per cent for print news.

Applying these ratios to the NZ Herald, who has introduced a paywall earlier this year, an estimated 80,000 adults using the website would be potential buyers.

The latest figures come from a Horizon Research nationwide survey of 1,047 adults, undertaken between October 3 and 9.