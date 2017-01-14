TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown

Daily workout classes for Kiwis in coronavirus lockdown are being broadcast free with a new partnership between TVNZ and Les Mills.

The free-to-air workouts, ranging from high-intensity training to stretching and meditation, will begin on March 30 at 9am and 3pm, and also offers workouts designed specifically for young children and teenagers. The workouts will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

"Right now, the nation is under pressure with the Covid-19 pandemic threatening our health and wellbeing," TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater said today.

"The addition of Les Mills content to the TVNZ schedule will provide physical and mental support by way of free and easily accessible exercise options and plenty of motivation.

"This is something we are really pleased to be able to offer to all New Zealanders during this trying time. We hope it will be the bright spot in many people's days as they take some time to focus on themselves while being physically distanced from others."

Les Mills Creative Director Jackie Mills said she was "delighted" to partner with TVNZ on the project.

"We appreciate all Kiwis are confined to their homes right now, but there are steps we can all take to stay well - and even improve - over the coming weeks."