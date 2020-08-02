TVNZ journalists recognised at NZ Voyager Media Awards

TVNZ journalists have scooped top prizes at New Zealand’s annual Voyager Media Awards.

Sunday reporter Mark Crysell Source: TVNZ

Winners across 66 awards were announced at the 2021 event held at the Auckland Town Hall last night, hosted by presenter Toni Street.



The event celebrated the best in the business across nine categories including digital, broadcast, reporting and video.



TVNZ Sunday’s very own Mark Crysell won the big award for Broadcast Reporter of the Year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crysell was praised by judges for his work on the I Can’t Breathe story, an investigation into the 2018 death of Alo Ngata while in police custody in a spit hood.

In a message shared on Twitter, one of the judges on the night, Kamahl Santamaria said Crysell was a "deserved winner".



Thomas Mead and Jared McCulloch, TVNZ journalists, also won big.

Your playlist will load after this ad