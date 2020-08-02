TODAY |

TVNZ journalists recognised at NZ Voyager Media Awards

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ journalists have scooped top prizes at New Zealand’s annual Voyager Media Awards.

Sunday reporter Mark Crysell Source: TVNZ

Winners across 66 awards were announced at the 2021 event held at the Auckland Town Hall last night, hosted by presenter Toni Street.

The event celebrated the best in the business across nine categories including digital, broadcast, reporting and video.

TVNZ Sunday’s very own Mark Crysell won the big award for Broadcast Reporter of the Year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 29-year old was tasered, pepper-sprayed and tied up by police after he randomly attacked an elderly man in 2018 before he died a few hours later in a cell. Source: Sunday

Crysell was praised by judges for his work on the I Can’t Breathe story, an investigation into the 2018 death of Alo Ngata while in police custody in a spit hood.

In a message shared on Twitter, one of the judges on the night, Kamahl Santamaria said Crysell was a "deserved winner". 

Thomas Mead and Jared McCulloch, TVNZ journalists, also won big.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead was with families in Mataura as they made their way home. Source: 1 NEWS

They scooped the Best Breaking News Video award for their joint effort on the Southland floods story.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Canterbury braces for heavy rain this afternoon with 'significant flooding' expected
2
Asian population expected to have 'largest population rise' in NZ by 2043, Stats NZ say
3
Public support sees fast-tracking of more Te Huia train services between Hamilton, Auckland
4
Five people seriously injured after ute crashes into sign at Glenbrook service station
5
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51

Dairy farm being converted to wetland to help restore polluted Lake Horowhenua
04:37

Sir Ed Hillary's family urge Kiwis to donate $5 to support vital work in Nepal
03:42

Young Huntly running club completes 200km relay in gumboots for community centre

Police name boy, 13, who died in Coatesville house fire