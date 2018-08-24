TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick to step down in February

After nine years in the job TVNZ's chief executive Kevin Kenrick has announced he will step down from the role.

TVNZ CEO Kevin Kenrick Source: 1 NEWS

He will continue for the next six months before leaving at the end of February 2022.

"It's a privilege to lead such an iconic New Zealand company and I still pinch myself that we engage more than two million viewers every day across our content platforms," he said in a statement Friday.

"I’ve loved the opportunity to work with the incredibly talented team at TVNZ and feel confident that the business is in great shape and is well placed to take advantage of the opportunities ahead."

After finishing at TVNZ, Kevin plans to take an extended break before making any decisions about future roles.

"From his appointment in 2012, Kevin has led the organisation through a period of significant growth and transformational change. Whilst we will be sad to see him leave, the board is confident that Kevin has positioned TVNZ strongly for future success," TVNZ board chairman Andy Coupe said.

"The Board would like to thank Kevin, not only for his contribution over the past nine years, but also for offering to stay on for an extended notice period, which will give the board more time to seek a successor of his calibre. They will be big shoes to fill."