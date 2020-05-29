TVNZ cameraman knocked over during live interview

A cameraman filming during 1 NEWS’ coverage of Monday’s Covid-19 announcement was knocked over during a live interview in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The interview with Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy came to an abrupt halt during a live broadcast on TVNZ1.

The cameraman was hit by a teenager, who had run around a parked 1 NEWS car, in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

The cameraman is being medically checked.

Another woman was run into by the teenager shortly afterwards. She was awaiting assessment by paramedics.