TVNZ cameraman knocked over during live interview

A cameraman filming during 1 NEWS’ coverage of Monday’s Covid-19 announcement was knocked over during a live interview in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
The interview with Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy came to an abrupt halt during a live broadcast on TVNZ1.
The cameraman was hit by a teenager, who had run around a parked 1 NEWS car, in Grey Lynn, Auckland.
The cameraman is being medically checked.
Another woman was run into by the teenager shortly afterwards. She was awaiting assessment by paramedics.
Police attended the scene.