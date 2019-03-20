TODAY |

TVNZ appoints new board chair

TVNZ’s new board chair has been announced, with the company's deputy chair Andy Coupe taking over from Dame Therese Walsh.

Dame Therese retired from her position, held since 2015, at the end of last month. 

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said Mr Coupe "has strong commercial and capital markets experience and TVNZ has benefited from his technical knowledge of business and finance, as well as his extensive governance experience". 

He currently holds director positions of boards such as the Briscoe Group and Gentrack.

Mr Faafoi thanked Dame Therese for her "valuable contribution with her leadership and strong governance oversight as TVNZ has diversified its business".

TVNZ director Cameron Harland, who is on the Weta Workshop Board, will take up the Deputy Chair role. Former TVNZ head of news and current affairs Trish Carter moves into the director position on the TVNZ board. 

"Ms Carter's media expertise will add significant value to TVNZ," Mr Faafoi said.

Directors Abby Foote and Julia Raue were reappointed.

