TVNZ and New Conservative party in court over right to participate in debate

Television New Zealand and New Conservative are in court as the party makes a legal bid to take part in Thursday night's multi-party debate.

New Conservative party leader Leighton Baker. Source: New Conservative NZ

The broadcaster's rules for taking part in the debate do not allow New Conservative in and the party is arguing those rules are flawed and that it is disadvantaged by them.

Announcing the court action, New Conservative said it is the 5th highest polling party and that it is an "established political option" with candidates in all 72 electorates.

It said the application for an injunction was a last resort after several attempts to discuss the issue with TVNZ executives.

Party leader Leighton Baker, who is watching at the High Court in Auckland, has said TVNZ's actions "are simply not compatible with maintaining a healthy democracy".

New Conservative lawyer Tiho Mijatov told the court the broadcaster is changing its criteria and applying them wrong.

He said the rules were being used inconsistently and are being applied "rigidly" to New Conservative.

"Whereas that's not necessarily the case for other parties," he said.

Mr Mijatov said the live debate is tomorrow, that voting had already started and that "clearly we are in an urgent category here".

He argued New Conservative was also a "credible minor party with strong positions" on the two referenda this election, which the judge should also take into account.

New Conservative registered 1%, down 1%, in the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

That is the same level of support as New Zealand First and The Opportunities Party.

TVNZ is yet to give its submissions in court but would allow the party to take part if it hit 3% in tomorrow’s 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Labour, National, New Zealand First, the Greens, Act, Advance New Zealand qualify at the moment to take part in the debate.

The Maori Party is also now included after the broadcaster accepted concerns raised at its initial exclusion.

The application for an injunction is being heard by Justice Woolford.

The party wants the court to order an invitation to the debate.

TVNZ lawyer Briony Davies said Television New Zealand has an "over-arching desire to be fair and reasonable and objective" in deciding which parties can be in its debate.

She said TVNZ is seeking to apply criteria used for the last three elections and New Conservative does not meet the threshold for a prima facie case.

Ms Davies said it was "quite telling" that the party had not offered alternative criteria.

She told the court the world has "moved on quite significantly" since the Dunne decision of 2005 which also involved a legal bid to take part in a televised debate.

TV3 was ordered in that High Court case to include Peter Dunne and the Progressive Party's Jim Anderton after they were excluded based on the network's last opinion poll.

TVNZ’s current criteria for inclusion:

1. The leaders of registered parties are currently represented in Parliament.

2. The leaders of registered parties not represented in Parliament score 3 per cent in at least one 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll in the six months prior to the debate.

3. The leaders of registered parties where the leader has been an MP, or the party has been represented, in either or both of the past two Parliaments.