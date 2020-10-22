TVNZ to air US Election Special live from NZ, US and UK

1 NEWS will be broadcasting a US Election Special on November 4 live on TVNZ1, as results come in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the first US presidential debate for 2020. Source: Associated Press

In addition, TVNZ Duke will air the final presidential debate tomorrow, starting at 2pm. The debate will also stream online at 1NEWS.co.nz.

On election day, US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis will be live from the Trump HQ, while Q+A's Jack Tame - a former US correspondent - will be live from the Biden HQ.

Back in New Zealand, Simon Dallow will host the coverage from the 1 NEWS studio with expert analysis from Sunday reporter and former US correspondent Rebecca Wright.

For information about what the results mean for those at home and abroad, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will be live from Wellington and Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua will be live from London.

The 1 NEWS Special: US Election will be broadcast on TVNZ1 from 4pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 4, with a break for 1 NEWS at 6pm.

The event will also be streamed online at TVNZ OnDemand and 1NEWS.co.nz.

Throughout the day, 1 NEWS will have extensive live coverage online at 1NEWS.co.nz.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"TVNZ’s programming line-up will give Kiwis a front-row seat to the events as they unfold as well as providing analysis of just what it means for New Zealand," says Graeme Muir, TVNZ’s acting head of news and current affairs.

Before the big day, Tame will host a special Q+A broadcast from Washington, D.C, on Sunday, November 1.

A pre-election show at 9am next Sunday will consider Trump's reelection prospects and the issues dividing American voters, while a a post-election show on Sunday, November 8, will digest the results and consider the ongoing implications for New Zealand and the world.