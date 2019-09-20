TV, streaming device installers rushed off their feet for Rugby World Cup kick-off

The last minute rush to get internet streaming sorted in time for Rugby World Cup kick-off has meant a busy time for TV and audio-visual installers.

1 NEWS joined Harry Taylor from Digital AV Solutions as he made sure The Mates Bar in Kumeu near Auckland had the equipment it needed.

He’s been working 12 hours a day in the World Cup lead-up, and business has rocketed up.

“Pretty much a week and half ago it started to get really, really crazy… it’s been pretty full-on since then to today” he told 1 NEWS.

He said most people had TVs that didn’t have streaming capabilities built-in, and he was rushing to install streaming devices for people who didn’t know how.

“For a lot of people I think it’s pretty overwhelming, it’s pretty hard for them to set up on their televisions because there’s quite a few procedures to go through,” he said.

Bar co-owner Lynda told 1 NEWS that streaming for the tournament was essential, and without it customers would be down the road.

“So now they can sit here comfortably and watch, and eat yummy food,” she told 1 NEWS.

“It’s very very important, it’s all about the Rugby World Cup,” she said

Lynda said streaming worked out to be a better financial option that getting the games through Sky, after Spark Sport and Sky did a deal to make a pop-up channel for commercial premises only.

Spark Sport for a second day has turned down interview requests, but said in emails that staff were “doubling down to get everything ready” and all hands were on deck.

A full test of its streaming capabilities will be Saturday night, when New Zealand vs South Africa is streamed live with delayed coverage on TVNZ1.

It means anyone wanting to see the game at home as it happens, will have to turn to streaming.

Noel Leeming earlier told 1 NEWS sales of streaming devices had recently doubled.