TV host Mike Puru in hospital after 'scary' bike crash in Auckland

Television host Mike Puru is recovering in hospital after blacking out while riding his bike and crashing in central Auckland yesterday evening.

Stuff reports that Mr Puru was on his way home from work when he lost consciousness and fell from his bike.

He broke one of his ribs, suffered a concussion and a possible punctured lung.

He woke up in hospital after being found by a member of the public, he said through a spokesperson.

He says that if he were not wearing a helmet, his injuries could have been much for serious.

"As I've seen the state of it and it quite likely saved me from more serious injury," he told Stuff.

"I'm on the mend and looks like I'll be discharged this afternoon (today)."

He wanted to thank the member of the public who had stopped and helped, as well as the ambulance staff and the team at Auckland Hospital.

His mum Diana Puru posted on Facebook about the incident, saying she was thinking about flying to Auckland to see her son.